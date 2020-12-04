Selena Gomez criticized Facebook and Instagram for Nazi posts

Selena Gomez, 28, has lashed out on Facebook and Instagram, accusing the platforms of supporting neo-Nazi organizations. The singer was outraged by posts about the sale of T-shirts with the slogan White Lives Matter and Nazi swastikas.

I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!! https://t.co/Q3VUzLQ7IF — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 3, 2020

The original tweet also featured images of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 rifle. A young man shot and killed two protesters during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. One of the T-shirts features a print of a white duck about to step on a black duck’s head: the scene resembles one of the brutal scenes from American History X.

An Instagram spokesperson ended up commenting on ET Canada and reporting that inappropriate content had been removed. As a reminder, Instagram is owned by Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg acquired the social network in 2012 for $ 1 billion, the largest deal in Facebook history. Today, Zuckerberg also owns WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Recall that Selena, who was awarded the title of “Person of the Year”, often pays attention to social problems. So, earlier she criticized Donald Trump’s migration policy and wrote a frank essay where she spoke about the experience of her family (her grandparents were illegal migrants from Mexico). The singer also supported the Black Lives Matter movement, temporarily transferring her account to activist Alicia Garza.