Segway Ninebot has announced its new Segway Ninebot S Max self-balancing hoverboard

Segway Ninebot, now owned by Xiaomi, has announced its new self-balancing hoverboard on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform.

It was named Segway Ninebot S Max. The novelty has become a global version of the Ninebot Scooter MAX Sports, which debuted in China last year.

Like the Chinese model, the Segway Ninebot S Max supports the GoKart Pro package. Using it, the wheels of the device can be connected to the card. In this mode of use, the Ninebot S Max will travel up to 25 km at a speed of 37 km/h. If the novelty is used as a hoverboard, the range will increase to 38 km, and the speed will decrease to 20 km/h.

Interestingly, the Segway Ninebot S Max also received a height-adjustable steering wheel handle with a built-in display. According to the company, the handle is easier to operate with the handle. The gyro scooter weighs 22.8 kg. The novelty is powered by a built-in 432 Wh battery. It takes about 4 hours to charge.

The Segway Ninebot S Max is available on Indiegogo for $ 849. The first deliveries of the gyro scooter will begin in April this year.