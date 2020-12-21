SEGA goes into esports with the restart of the same Virtua Fighter

SEGA unveiled Virtua Fighter X Esports at the Tokyo Game Show in September with a short teaser and shared the first details about the project.

In a new financial statement, the company revealed that the new Virtua Fighter would be a relaunch of the series focusing on competitive play. Apparently, SEGA looked at the success of Street Fighter 5, which, despite the problematic launch, is still alive and developing, and wanted to do the same.

First of all, the e-sports Virtua Fighter X Esports will be launched in Japan, and they don’t even stutter about the global release.

“Virtua Fighter, created as the world’s first 3D fighting game in 1993, became a sensation for the time and is still loved by fans today. The game will be relaunched as an esports project, but first in Japan. From time to time, we will reveal new details, so please keep an eye on us, ”the description says.

After the release in 1993, Virtua Fighter was put on the assembly line, updated every few years, but the last project in the Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown series came out as early as 2010. In 2012, the same version was released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 for the global market. In total, the series has about 19 main games.