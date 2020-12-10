See bubbles of hot gas in the Milky Way’s halo

The Spektr-RG telescope, while scanning the sky, discovered huge bubbles of hot gas below the plane of the Milky Way.

The structures of hot gas on both sides of the Galactic disk, clearly visible in an X-ray survey of the entire sky, arose, most likely, due to shock waves caused by a powerful burst of activity in the center of our galaxy tens of millions of years ago.

Researchers have already seen a similar phenomenon in the northern sky. This structure is called the North Polar Spur. For many years it was believed that it arose due to the explosion of a supernova close to the Sun tens or hundreds of thousands of years ago.

Together, both structures are very similar to the asymmetrical halo, relative to the Galaxy center, which is 25 thousand light-years from the Sun.

With its high sensitivity, good spectral and angular resolution, and low background, the eROSITA telescope, which scans the entire sky every six months, has become a unique tool for detecting and studying objects that are much larger than the telescope’s field of view and make up a significant part of the entire sky.

Michael Freiberg, a scientist, working with data from the eROSITA telescope at the Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics of the Society. Max Planck (MPE, Germany).