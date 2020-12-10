Sebastian Stan was spotted walking with his beloved Alejandra Onieva

The paparazzi caught Sebastian Stan and his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva during a food outing. The couple went to one of the Los Angeles restaurants to pick up the order. The actors wore casual sportswear and face masks.

The relationship between Sebastian and Alejandra became known in the summer when they were captured during a vacation in Ibiza. The lovers did not hesitate to show tender feelings for each other and hugged and kissed during the boat trip. How long the actors have been dating is still unknown. A month before the joint vacation, Stan was quarantined in New York and Onieva in Spain.

A couple of days ago, Onieva shared a cute photo with her lover on her Instagram profile. The young people captured their shadows while hugging. “Walking in a dream,” the actress signed the romantic photo.

Alejandra has not yet appeared in English-language projects, but starred in Spanish and gained fame in her homeland. Before the Spanish actress, Sebastian met with Margarita Levieva, who at the age of 11 emigrated to the United States with her parents.