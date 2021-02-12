Season 8 of Brooklyn 9-9 Will Be Final

The American series about police officers’ lives “Brooklyn 9-9” this year may end forever. The popular sitcom creators told Variety that they plan to make the eighth season, consisting of 10 episodes, the last.

“We’ve always loved these characters and the way they made us laugh while skillfully weaving storylines that make us think,” said Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal spokeswoman.

She thanked the directors, producers, screenwriters and everyone involved in creating the series, assuring them that they have made a comedy that has already become “a legacy that has stood the test of time.”

We will remind, the series was released on screens on Fox TV channel in 2013. But after five seasons, in 2018, it was decided to close the series. However, the popular season was not destined to close: another TV channel, NBC immediately bought it. Since then, there have been three more seasons. At the end of 2019, the show was renewed for the 8th season, but unfortunately, due to the pandemic and the #BlackLivesMatter movement, it had to be rescheduled. It is assumed that the new series will be released in the current year 2021.

The writers have already promised to reflect on the problems of our time in the new season. According to Variety, the Olympic Games in August will be a platform for advertising the sitcom’s final season.