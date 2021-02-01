Screenwriter of The Simpsons Marc Wilmore died

He was 57 years old.

The Simpsons writer Marc Wilmore has died at the age of 57. This was announced on Twitter evening by his brother Larry Wilmore.

“My dear brother Marc Edward Wilmore passed away last night after battling the coronavirus and other illnesses he had suffered from for many years,” the statement said.

According to Deadline magazine, Wilmore has worked as a writer on The Simpsons since 2002. In 2008, he won an Emmy Award for Best Animated Program for his work as a producer on the episode Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind. He was also one of the authors of the sketch series In Living Color and the program “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno.