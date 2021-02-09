Screenshots of Android 12 appeared on the network

A member of the XDA RKBD forum got hold of screenshots that supposedly show the new version of the Android operating system.

The first thing that catches your eye is an updated interface with new application shortcuts and a notification curtain. Android 12 will remove its transparency. It will change its color depending on the installed theme. In addition, the screenshots show a reduced number of quick settings buttons, a new date and time location, and a privacy indicator, like in iOS 14. It will show when the phone is using a microphone, camera, or GPS.

Google is also going to add a proprietary Conversations widget to the new version of Android. He, judging by the leak, will display messages and missed calls.

The first version of Android 12 Developer Previews is due out this month, and a stable release of the system should be expected at the end of the year.