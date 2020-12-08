Scientists will construct navigation on the moon using photographs

A multidisciplinary team of engineers, based on a series of images of the moon, has created a navigation that will help plan a route for the spacecraft.

The goal is to build an optimal route for the spacecraft and land it at a specific point on the surface of the satellite.

The biggest challenge is getting the ship to land as accurately as possible. We want to reduce the potential landing area to narrow all the places of interest to us optimally. John Christian, assistant professor of aerospace engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic and first author of the article

A team of engineers used publicly available data, photographs, and sensor data to use visual odometry technology to create navigation to help navigate the moon.

These heading measurements, combined with data from other spacecraft sensors and information that scientists already know about the moon’s orientation, can help the spacecraft navigate.

This is information that we can transfer to a computer, combined with other data and changes, can be brought together in such a way as to control the movement of the spacecraft, its speed and direction of movement, Christian said.