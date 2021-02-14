Scientists used giant laser to understand exoplanet formation

A team of researchers is seeking to uncover some of the secrets of exoplanets by studying the properties of iron oxide, one of the components of Earth’s mantle, under the extreme pressures and temperatures likely found inside these large rocky extrasolar planets.

Advances in astronomical observation have led to the discovery of an extraordinary number of extrasolar planets, some of which are believed to have a rocky composition similar to Earth. A closer look at their internal structure can provide important clues about their potential habitability.

“Due to the limited amount of data available, most models of the internal structure of rocky exoplanets assume an enlarged version of the Earth, consisting of an iron core surrounded by a mantle dominated by silicates and oxides. However, this approach largely ignores the different properties of the constituent materials that can have at pressures in excess of those that exist inside the Earth.” Federica Coppari, physicist

Using giant lasers at the University of Rochester’s Omega laser facility, the researchers compressed the iron oxide sample to nearly 7 megabars (or Mbar, which is 7 million times Earth’s atmospheric pressure), conditions expected in rocky exoplanets about five times as massive. than the Earth. They aimed additional lasers at a small metal foil to create a short pulse of X-rays bright enough to allow them to take an X-ray diffraction picture of a compressed sample.

Accurate timing is critical because peak pressure conditions are maintained for no more than a billionth of a second. Because X-ray diffraction is uniquely suited for measuring the distance between atoms and how they are organized into a crystal lattice, the team found that when iron oxide compresses to a pressure in excess of 3 Mbar (the pressure of the earth’s core), it goes into another phase where the atoms are denser packed.

By combining the new data with previous measurements of magnesium oxide, another key component of rocky planets, the team built a model to understand how a phase transition in iron oxide might affect their ability to mix. They found that the mantle of large terrestrial exoplanets can be very different from one that has very different viscosity, electrical conductivity and rheological properties.

The more extreme conditions expected inside large rocky super-earths are fueling a new complex mineralogy in which the constituent materials mix (or don’t mix), flow and deform in a completely different way than in the Earth’s mantle. Mixing not only plays a role in the formation and evolution of the planet, but also significantly affects rheology and conductivity, which are ultimately related to its habitability.

Looking ahead, this research is expected to stimulate further experimental and theoretical research aimed at understanding the mixing properties of constituent materials under unprecedented pressures and temperature conditions.