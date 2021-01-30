Scientists set a new standard for detecting ultra-weak traces of radiation

In semiconductor manufacturing and the operation of sensitive equipment, it is important to determine even low levels of radiation that are harmless to humans. Chemists at the US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed a method that can detect even trace amounts of radiation. Writes about this Journal of Analytical Atomic Spectrometry.

The semiconductor industry spends billions of dollars annually to obtain and clean up ultra-low radiation materials from microchips, transistors and sensitive sensors. Finding materials with very low levels of natural radiation is necessary for some types of sensitive instruments and detectors, such as those used to locate particles that have not yet been detected.

Radioactive elements, uranium and thorium atoms, are often hidden among precious metals such as gold and copper. But it is extremely difficult and impractical to study all ore samples mined around the world.

“It is especially difficult to measure the low levels of thorium and uranium in gold that ends up in the electrical components of the detectors. With the help of new technology, we can overcome this problem and reach detection limits of up to 10-12.” Khaduja Haruaka, chemist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, US Department of Energy

At its core, scientists say, this is like trying to find one four-leaf clover on an area of ​​about 40 thousand hectares.

Scientists are finding rare “four-leaf clover” atoms from a vast field of ordinary atoms by sending samples through a series of isolation chambers. These chambers first filter and then collide rare atoms with simple oxygen, creating a “labeled” molecule with a unique molecular weight, which can then be separated by size and charge.

Chemists describe their method using an ingenious metaphor: By tying a helium balloon to each target thorium or uranium atom so that it floats over a sea of ​​gold sample, the atoms can be easily counted. The counter in this case will be a mass spectrometer.

The central innovation is the collision cell chamber, where charged thorium and uranium atoms react with oxygen, increasing their molecular weight and separating from other overlapping signals that could obscure their presence.

The new technique will help chemists obtain the world’s purest copper, which is a key component of sensitive physical detectors, including those used to verify compliance with international nuclear treaties.