Scientists presented the latest femtosecond laser

The new femtosecond laser allows you to capture the chemical transformation inside the cell live. The development was created by a group of scientists led by Doctor of Sciences Yuri Stepanenko.

There are many sources of laser light these days. Each of them has its own characteristics and different fields of application: stargazing, treatment of diseases and micro-surface treatment. “Our goal is to develop new ones,” explains Yuri Stepanenko, head of the ultrafast laser technologies group at the Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences. “We are dealing with sources that produce ultra-short pulses of light. In fact, very, very short – femtosecond pulses. This is the scale on which, for example, intracellular chemical reactions take place. To see them, we need to capture the process in a very short time. And thanks to the new laser we can do it. ”

Ultrashort (extremely short) pulse lasers, or femtosecond lasers, are optical quantum generators capable of generating laser pulses that contain a fairly small number of oscillations of the optical field.

In addition, the new laser allows very precise removal of various particles from surfaces without destroying the coating. You can, for example, clean the Mona Lisa with a new method without damaging the paint layers. Only dust and dirt with a layer of about 10 nanometers will be removed. Although, says Dr. Bernard Pihal, PhD, co-author of an article on the new development in the Journal of Lightwave Technology, “the laser is even too accurate for this kind of work.” It only takes nanosecond pulses to clear a picture. These are impulses that last a thousand times longer.

Scientists are confident that their invention will soon be implemented in more industrial applications. Perhaps humanity is waiting not only for thinner and lighter laptops, but also for a better understanding of what is happening inside the human body.