American scientists named the most common complications of COVID-19. To do this, experts studied data on 70,288 outpatient and inpatient patients with COVID-19 Free News report with reference to the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

As it turned out, the absolute risk of complications after COVID-19 was 27.6% for pneumonia, 22.6% for respiratory failure, 11.8% for kidney failure, and 10.4% for sepsis and systemic inflammation.

The researchers also found a link between COVID-19 and other diseases of the lungs and cardiovascular system: lung collapse, blood clotting disorders, and heart inflammation. The risk of these complications was not as high.