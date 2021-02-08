Scientists learned to create ceramics from waste water

Scientists have managed to use wastewater treatment plants to obtain ceramic products.

Modern urban water management uses chemical reagents for the treatment of natural water – coagulants, they combine particles of impurities into a larger mass.

The authors note that this process produces precipitates with high water content. The amount of precipitation reaches up to 5% of the station’s productivity.

Now scientists from SUSU have used the waste of water treatment plants to obtain ceramic products. The precipitate was treated by freezing-thawing and then dried.

We artificially froze the sediment in a freezer; on an industrial scale, this process is carried out in special apparatus – ice makers. During freezing, water crystallizes, simultaneously with this process, the precipitate is compacted, and after thawing, the water is easily separated as a free liquid. Marina Belkanova, PhD in Chemistry, Associate Professor of the Department of Urban Planning, Engineering Networks and Systems, SUSU

The author tested the calculations in real conditions: the experiment showed that the use of wastewater can reduce the drying time, reduce the number of rejects in production, and the density of bricks.

The scientists also noted that the obtained data on the improvement of the properties of ceramics were then tested in the laboratory of the Chelyabinsk plant, which specializes in the production of ceramic blocks and bricks. The results of both experiments were the same.