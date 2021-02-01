Scientists have photographed the spiral galaxy

Scientists photographed spiral galaxy UGC 3885 illuminated by a star

The object is located in the constellation Lynx. The galaxy belongs to a spiral type: the characteristic structure of such formations is clearly visible in the published image.

Despite the fact that the foreground star is very bright for the Hubble, it does not obscure the details of the background galaxy. In the photo, the galaxy is photographed in the rays of light from a bright star.

The galaxy is tilted in relation to the Earth. Numerous bluish blotches can be seen in the structure of UGC 3885 – these are young stars.