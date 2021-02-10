Scientists have modeled the impact of air currents on the spread of COVID-19

Scientists have modeled for the first time how different air currents, such as air conditioning or wind, affect the spread of a new type of coronavirus.

The results of the work, scientists have shown a direct relationship between regions with a high index of aerosol exposure and the registered patterns of infection. This means that airborne transmission of the virus prevails in this place.

Using stream structure analysis and trajectory tracing of aerosols in backward time, the researchers identified two potential transmission paths that are currently not widely considered.

The first is the transmission of the virus is due to the airflow from the bottom up, and the second is due to cross-flows that occur due to the limited filtration of air conditioners.

Scientists believe their work highlights the need for additional preventive measures, such as properly shielding surfaces and improving the filtration efficiency of air conditioners.

The study also showed the effectiveness of computer modeling to assess the risk of infection by airborne droplets.