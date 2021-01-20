Scientists have made a Velcro fastener in the shape of microscopic mushrooms

Scientists have created a Velcro fastener that is shaped like small mushrooms. This design is strong enough, does not emit loud noises during use and less damage to tissue.

Researchers at the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands have shown a new design that is made from soft materials and yet strong enough to work.

Modern fasteners are designed to contain a tiny pattern on one surface that engages with elements on the other. This construction should be made of a harder, stiffer material, it comes off loudly and sometimes damages the fabric.

Scientists believe that hemispherical mushroom shapes provide sufficient adhesion to tissue and hold it firmly.

For the study, the authors used 3D printing to create soft surfaces patterned with tiny mushrooms. This material was then securely attached to three different tissues and removed: as a result, no surface was damaged.

The new silent technology can be used, according to the authors, in diapers, fasteners and in the production of military clothing.