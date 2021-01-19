Scientists have learned to use sunlight to purify water

Scientists have developed a model of the structure of compounds with photocatalytic properties: so the energy of sunlight can be used to purify water from organic pollutants.

The scientists used photocatalysis, a method of accelerating a chemical reaction by interacting a special substance – a photocatalyst – with incident light. Some photocatalysts, when absorbed by light, contribute to the oxidation of organic matter, which is used for wastewater treatment, the researchers noted.

Nowadays, titanium dioxide TiO2 is used in industry for similar processes – it is cheap to manufacture, but it reacts to visible light in a relatively narrow range, which significantly reduces its efficiency.

We were able to establish the features of compounds belonging to the structural type of β-pyrochlore and proposed a new model of the structure, based on which we predicted and synthesized new tellurium-containing compounds. The photocatalysts we obtained on this basis, on the one hand, meet the criteria put forward for the band structure of the material for carrying out the corresponding reactions, and on the other hand, they are chemically stable in aqueous solutions and organic solvents, which will allow them to be used for a long time.

Diana Fukina, Junior Researcher, Laboratory of High-Purity Materials Technology, Research Institute of Chemistry, Lobachevsky University

So the researchers have established which reactions can photocatalyze the resulting materials, which can determine their relative position of the valence band and the edges of the conduction band.

The scientific group continues a detailed study of the mechanism of the processes of photocatalytic decomposition of organic matter using the compounds already obtained. This will make it

possible to understand how it is necessary to modify the compounds, under what conditions and in relation to which processes their efficiency will be maximum.