Scientists have investigated the inner composition of the super-earth

Scientists have investigated bridgmanite, or silicate-perovskite, which is believed to be the dominant super-earth mantle.

New research by Inway Fei from Carnegie University aims to understand the internal composition of rocky planets or super-earths: they are 1.5-2 times the size of Earth. This is a prerequisite for assessing their habitability potential. Planets of this size are among the most common in exoplanetary systems.

While observing the composition of an exoplanet’s atmosphere will be the first way to look for signs of life outside of Earth, many aspects of the planet’s surface habitability depend on what’s going on inside. Richard Carlson, Director of the Earth and Planets Laboratory

On Earth, the internal dynamics and structure of the silicate mantle drives plate tectonics and generates geodynamics that fuels our magnetic field and protects us from dangerous ionizing particles and cosmic rays. Life, as we see it, would be impossible without this protection. Likewise, the inner dynamics and structure of the super-earths will shape the planet’s surface conditions.

Knowing what is happening beneath the surface of the super-earth is important for studying the supposed life on it. But the extreme conditions of the planet’s interior do not make it possible to study the features of this celestial body using technology.

In order to build models that will understand the internal dynamics and structure of super-earths, you need to have access to patterns and conditions similar to the planet being studied. However, it is not always possible to reproduce this in the laboratory. In this case, only super-powerful technology will help.

The scientists used the world’s most powerful pulsed energy machine: it provided density and melting point measurements. This is necessary for the interpretation of the observed masses and radii of super-earths.

The researchers found that under the pressure characteristic of the super-Earth’s interior, bridgmanite has a very high melting point. From this, scientists concluded that rocky planets may have thermally controlled geodynamics during the initial stage of their evolution, and then it disappears for billions of years when the cooling slows down.

Sustainable geodynamics can be resumed by the movement of lighter elements through the internal crystallization of the core.