Scientists have increased the strength of titanium and stainless steel products by 7 times

Scientists were able to increase the strength of titanium and stainless steel products sevenfold. According to the authors of the study, they were the first in the world to combine two technologies for processing metals that were considered incompatible.

Scientists from the National Research Technological University “MISiS”, together with their French colleagues, managed to find the parameters of metal processing that allow combining the method of hot isostatic pressing (HIP) and the technology of cold gas-dynamic spraying.

According to the authors, they combined the effect of both methods, and thereby dramatically increase the useful characteristics of the resulting materials.

We applied HIP for materials that were not previously recommended for such processing, as they have a loose surface due to the presence of open pores. By applying a thin layer of the same metal to a loose product in a special way, we have obtained a kind of hermetically sealed capsule, which makes it possible to successfully use HIP. Thanks to this treatment, the porosity has more than halved, the compressive strength has increased by 25 percent, and most importantly, the tensile strength has increased many times over. Vladimir Cheverikin, Head of the Program “Additive Technologies for the iPhD Manufacturing Industry”, NUST MISIS

In particular, the tensile strength of stainless steel and pure titanium has increased approximately sevenfold. The most impressive results were obtained for the Ti6AL4V titanium-aluminum alloy, whose tensile strength increased 28 times. The improvement in mechanical properties is provided by diffusion of the material and changes in its microstructure, the scientists explained.

Now, based on the results of the work, a group of scientists plans to develop new materials for the medical industry.