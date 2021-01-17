Scientists have grown large and fast-growing plankton, irradiating it with a beam of heavy ions

The research team, led by scientists from the RIKEN Nishina Center for Accelerator-Based Science (RNC), has successfully created larger-than-normal zooplankton strains used in fish nurseries by creating mutations with a heavy ion beam. New strains of zooplankton can improve survival and optimize the growth of juvenile fish in aquaculture. Reported by Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry.

Economically important fish species such as bluefin tuna, yellowtail, flounder, and grouper feed on plankton until they are large enough to be fed artificial feed. Rotifers, a species of animal plankton, are commonly used as a starting live food. However, as fish grow, they require larger and larger baits. Still, rotifers are generally small and often not large enough to satisfy the growing fish, resulting in cannibalism or growth abnormalities and ultimately reduced survival.

“We decided to try to do something to improve the survival rate of the fish larvae, as this would help increase the productivity of aquaculture. We thought that if we could create a large rotifer variety using our experience, it would help stabilize aquaculture income.” RIKEN RNC’s Tomoko Abe

Scientists have begun experimenting using a technique known as heavy-ion beam irradiation in an attempt to create larger rotifers. Heavy-ion selection is a technique in which cells are exposed to a heavy atomic nuclei beam, causing mutations much more efficiently than natural processes such as UV light. The beam is used to induce random mutations in the genome by adjusting the ion type and dose, and strains with the desired phenotypes can be selected. The group has already succeeded in developing highly efficient mutant lines of oil-producing microalgae, high-yielding rice, and commercial sake yeast using similar methods.

Using the RIKEN RI Beam Factory (RIBF), the team irradiated the breeding rotifers with beams of argon and carbon ions. They then selected larger individuals and cultured the plankton for generations to create a large mutant line. The hatched rotifers were about 1.2 times larger than the other lines, which the group believed would be ideal for rearing young. They also found that some of the strains were larger and grew faster than the parental strains.

“In general, larger mutants grow more slowly than regular rotifers, but we were lucky to find a line that grows not only larger but also faster.” RIKEN RNC’s Tomoko Abe

Food scarcity due to population growth and increased consumption is a serious global problem, and countries worldwide are looking for ways to increase food production. Resources from the ocean, which covers 70% of the Earth’s surface area, can be an effective and promising solution to the problem. For Japan, as an island state with a large exclusive economic zone, increasing the extraction of marine resources is an attractive goal. The enlarged rotifers produced in this study can provide a stable supply of larger rotifers at a low cost, which is conducive to aquaculture development. Moving forward, the group now plans to use larger rotifers in field trials to see if they can demonstrate improved survival.