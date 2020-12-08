Scientists have found two new planetary systems

Scientists have discovered two new planetary systems using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) spacecraft. The objects can be used to study the age of celestial bodies and their properties.

Using NASA’s Transit Exoplanet Exploration Satellite (TESS), astronomers have discovered two new young planetary systems. They found that two stars less than 320 million years old, namely TOI-251 and TOI-942, are orbiting a mini-planet Neptune and two exoplanets the Neptune size.

TESS is researching about 200,000 of the brightest stars near the Sun to find transiting exoplanets. So far, they have found more than 2,400 candidate exoplanets (TESS Objects of Interest or TOI), of which 82 have already been confirmed.

They noted that TOI-251 is about 324 light-years from Earth, but its mass can be compared to that of the Sun. Its rotation period is 3.84 days, and the surface temperature can reach 5601°C.

TOI-942 is a type K star located 498 light-years from Earth. Its size is the same as that of the Sun, but its mass is about 21% less. Surface Temperature – Its effective temperature is 4654 ° C and its rotation period is about 3.4 days. Its age is estimated from 20 to 160 million years.

Astronomers point out that TOI-251 and TOI-942 are good examples of young, single stars with planetary systems that can be used to study the relationships between planetary properties and age.