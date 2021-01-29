Scientists have found several dialects in the conversations of naked mole rats

Scientists have found that naked mole rats have dialects: they strengthen cohesion within the colony.

Naked mole rats are very sociable creatures. If you stand outside their house and listen, you will hear them quietly chirping, squeaking, or grunting to each other.

We wanted to find out if these vocalizations have a social function for animals that live together in a colony with a strict division of labor. Gary Levin, Head of the Laboratory for Molecular Physiology of Somatics at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine at the Helmholtz Association (MDC).

The authors of the work found that each colony has its own dialect. Its development enhances cohesion and a sense of belonging among animals. Outsiders are discouraged in formed colonies: this behavior is likely the result of a constant lack of food in the dry plains of the East African rodent habitat.

To analyze the language of naked mole rats, Levin’s team recorded about 36,190 sounds made by 166 individuals from seven colonies of naked mole rats over two years. They then used an algorithm to analyze the acoustic properties of individual vocalizations. This allowed the collection and comparison of eight different factors, such as the height or the level of asymmetry in the audio spectrogram.

As a result, the program found similarities in the types of sounds emitted within one colony. Animals can recognize their own dialect and respond selectively to it.