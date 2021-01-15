Scientists have found out which consumption patterns of alcohol consumption cause the greatest harm

A study of more than 309 thousand adults in the UK found a link between alcohol consumption patterns and the risk of adverse health effects, writes Naked Science. In the worst situation, those who choose strong alcohol do not eat and have a habit of drinking large amounts. The work of scientists from the Institute of Health and Well-being at the University of Glasgow (UK) is published in the journal BMC Medicine.

The prospective cohort study looked at data from the British Biobank on more than 309 thousand people (average age-56 years), excluding non-drinkers who rarely do this or those with a history of cancer, myocardial infarction, stroke, or cirrhosis of the liver. Participants filled out questionnaires in which they told about how often they drink alcohol, in what volumes and what type (red, white or fortified wine, beer or cider, spirits, champagne or mixed), and whether they accompany it with a meal.

The risk group included those who prefer strong alcohol: with regular use of whiskey or vodka, the relative risk of death from all causes was higher by 25%, the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases by 31%, cirrhosis of the liver by 48% (when compared with those who usually drank white or red wine).

Researchers also confirmed the harm of drinking alcohol without a snack: such people were 10% more likely to face health problems.

Those who drank once or twice a week, but a lot, had a higher risk of mortality (9%) and cardiovascular disease — 14%)-compared to those who chose a smaller dose of alcohol three to four times a week.