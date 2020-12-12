Scientists have found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two minutes

Zinc and tin toothpaste can neutralize the coronavirus by 99.9% in two minutes. Such conclusions were reached by American scientists in the course of laboratory research. The results are published in the British Dental Journal.

The goal of the program was to determine whether it is possible to reduce the rate of spread of SARS-CoV-2 with oral care products. In addition to the revealed effect of the toothpaste, the conclusions obtained in another study were confirmed that the mouthwash with cetylpyridinium chloride neutralizes the virus in half a minute.

“The results show that some toothpaste and mouthwashes can help reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 <…> by temporarily reducing the amount of virus in the mouth,” the publication said.

The results were proven in clinical studies involving 260 COVID-19 patients using toothpaste and mouthwash.