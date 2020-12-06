Scientists have found a capsule with the soil of the asteroid Ryugu

Scientists from the Japan Space Agency (JAXA) said they had found a capsule containing materials from the asteroid Ryugu. A small amount of soil will provide additional information about the development of the universe.

The entire journey to Earth will take about 12 hours. The speed of approach to the earth’s surface will be 12 km/s. Due to the high frictional force, the object while in the atmosphere will look like a bright fireball and can be observed for 90 seconds.