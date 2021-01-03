Scientists have failed to confirm that the merging of black holes generates antineutrinos

Scientists have failed to confirm the hypothesis that the merging of black holes leads to the appearance of beams of neutrinos and antineutrinos. In their study, physicists compared data from the VIRGO and LIGO gravitational-wave observatories and the KamLAND neutrino detector.

General theory of relativity (GR) states that the interaction of any objects with a mass greater than zero leads to the appearance of gravitational waves. Recall that gravitational waves are changes in the gravitational field that propagate like waves. They are emitted by moving masses, but after radiation, they detach and exist independently of them. Mathematically related to the perturbation of the space-time metric and can be described as “ripples of space-time”. In other words, these are oscillations of space-time that propagate at the speed of light. For the first time, scientists managed to record them five years ago using the LIGO gravitational observatory. Later, scientists began to use the VIRGO detector.

During the previous cycle of operation of both observatories, which began in spring 2019 and ended last March, almost all Earth observatories and neutrino detectors were connected to observations of the sources of gravitational waves. The goal is to understand in which galaxies there are sources of space-time oscillations. Also, scientists sought to verify the predictions of general relativity.

Calculations of theoretical physicists show that mergers of black holes should almost never leave visible traces. Even flares of X-rays and gamma rays. And yet, the theory of relativity admits that powerful beams of neutrinos or antineutrinos can still arise as a result of such events. In theory, these particles can be captured by ground-based detectors.

In a new physics study led by a professor at Tohoku University (Japan), Kunio Inoue tried to check if this was the case. They collated data collected by LIGO, VIRGO, and the KamLAND neutrino observatory.

Data analysis. which was collected between 2016 and 2020, showed that none of the sixty bursts of gravitational waves recorded by LIGO and ViRGO over four years were accompanied by any statistically significant fluctuations in the number of antineutrinos and other low-energy particles.