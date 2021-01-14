Scientists have come up with a system that removes CO2 from the air

In a new study from the University of California, San Diego, scientists have developed a program to deploy direct air capture (DAC) systems that remove CO2 from the air.

According to the work results, the new program can reduce the global temperature by 2100, provided that it is launched soon.

The study assesses how government funding will lead to deploying a DAC capture system that removes CO2 from the atmosphere.

DAC will cost significantly more than many traditional mitigation measures, but costs may come down as firms gain technology experience. Ryan Hanna is a junior research fellow at the University of California, San Diego.

Co-author David G. Victor, professor of industrial innovation at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California, San Diego, added that the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is so high that it is necessary to look for ways to not only reduce it but also eliminate the emissions that were made earlier.

The authors concluded that if the program for direct CO2 capture from the air were operational in 2025 and received an investment of 1.2-1.9% of world GDP annually, it would be able to remove about 2.2-2.3 gigatons CO2 by 2050.

According to the authors, DAC has characteristics that may be of interest to policymakers who support the green movement and are fighting climate change.