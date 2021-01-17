Scientists from Wuhan talk about bat bites

Scientists from Wuhan, China, where the spread of COVID-19 came from, admitted that they were bitten by bats. Reported by Taiwan News.

One of the researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology said that in 2017, while collecting samples in a cave where bats live, one of them bit him. “The fangs of one of them pierced a rubber glove like it was a needle,” he said. However, then the scientist did not attach any importance to this, reassuring himself that he was being vaccinated against rabies.

Also, footage captured by Chinese television crews in 2017 shows that scientists interacted with bats without masks or gloves, grossly violating WHO standards. Even then, it was known that bats are carriers of many deadly viruses, including SARS.

The video aired on December 29, 2017 on Chinese state television. It described how the famous virologist Shi Zhengli, known as the “Woman Bat”, is working on research into the origin of SARS. The footage shows that even in laboratories of the fourth level of biosafety, scientists interact with bats without proper protection, for example, touch them with their bare hands.

Taiwan News reporters claim that in an article by Shi for the China Science Exploration Center, later censored by the Chinese authorities, the virologist wrote that her work was “not as dangerous as many people think” and that “the likelihood of a bat infection in humans is extremely low.”

The author of the publication believes that the WHO team of experts, who arrived in Wuhan to investigate the origin of the coronavirus on January 14, should pay attention to the revelations of scientists and ask them in detail about their well-being after the bites they experienced.