Scientists from Britain and the United States have not ruled out that the animals will need a vaccine against coronavirus

Pets may need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the future to prevent the spread of the infection. This assumption was made by scientists from the British University of East Anglia, the Earlham Research Institute in Norwich, England, and the University of Minnesota in the United States.

In a study cited by the British TV channel Sky News, scientists note that the evolution of the virus among animals, which can be followed by its transmission to humans, “poses a significant long-term risk to public health.” “It cannot be completely excluded that vaccination of some types of domestic animals may be necessary to contain the spread of infection,” they say.

The TV channel quotes one of the authors of the study, professor of evolutionary genetics at the University Of East Anglia Kock Van Oosterhout, who is sure that the development of such a drug should be carried out, even if the facts of the transmission of coronavirus to humans from dogs and cats have not yet been confirmed. “It makes sense to develop vaccines for pets, purely as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk,” he said.