Scientists first study a cluster of small black holes

Scientists have discovered in the center of the globular star cluster NGC 6397, instead of the supposed black hole, a cluster of small black holes: such an object was first studied.

A globular cluster is a very dense star system in which objects are tightly bound by gravity and revolve around the galactic center.

These systems are usually ancient. For example, the globular cluster NGC 6397, which the study’s authors chose to study, is not much younger than the Universe itself. It is also one of the closest globular clusters to Earth – it is located at a distance of 7800 light-years from us. Due to its very dense core, it is classified as a compressed core cluster.

Astronomers decided to study a similar cluster NGC 6397, where they expected to find a black intermediate-mass. For scientists, this object was an intermediate link between supermassive black holes and stellar-mass black holes that form after the collapse of a single massive star.

We found compelling evidence for invisible mass in the dense core of a globular cluster. Still, we were surprised to find that this additional mass is not “pointlike,” as one would expect from a solitary black hole, but extended to a few percent of the cluster’s size. Eduard Vitral, one of the study authors

To figure out how latent mass is distributed, scientists used the velocities and masses of visible stars. It is known that the more mass in some place, the faster the stars move around it.

The Hubble Space Telescope measured accurate measurements of stars’ parameters in the cluster NGC 6397 for several years. Its data were compared with well-calibrated measurements of the proper motion of stars provided by the Gaia Space Observatory of the European Space Agency.

As a result, it turned out that the invisible component can only consist of the remnants of massive stars – white dwarfs, neutron stars, and small black holes. And in the center of the globular cluster NGC 6397, there is a cluster of small black holes, which either descend to the center, then, pushing off each other, scatter to the cluster’s periphery.