Scientists create liquid crystals very similar to their solid counterparts

A team from the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU Boulder) has developed new liquid crystals. They reflect complex structures and some concrete forms.

The creation of liquid crystals capable of repeating the complex structures of solids is an important step forward in creating fluid materials. The results of the scientists’ work, published in the journal Nature, may one day lead to the emergence of new types of smart windows and television or computer displays. They will not only be able to change the light but also control it like never before.

The main property of solid crystals that is familiar to many chemists and gemologists is symmetry.

Ivan Smalyukh, professor of physics at CU Boulder and senior author of the study, explained that scientists divide all known crystals into seven main classes, as well as many other subclasses, in part based on the symmetry of their atoms.

“We know all about all the possible symmetries of solid crystals that can be recreated. There are 230 in total, ”explained the senior author of the new study.

Now he and his colleagues have come up with a way to create the first liquid crystals that resemble monoclinic and orthorhombic – two of the seven main solid crystals classes. The findings add a little more order to the chaotic fluid world, he said.

Traditional liquid crystals do not have complex structures of their symmetrical shapes. For example, the most common liquid crystals are made up of tiny rod-shaped molecules. Scientists wanted to see if they could change that. Under the laboratory’s right conditions, they created a nematic liquid crystal liquid with symmetry that is very similar to the symmetry of a solid monoclinic crystal. In other words, the group created a material with the mathematical properties of a crystal of lazulite or gypsum, but their material could flow like a liquid.

This work opens up various possibilities for changing display technologies that could improve the energy efficiency of devices such as smartphones.

Scientists are still far from creating liquid crystals that would reproduce the full spectrum of solid crystals. But the discovery brings them closer to success.