Scientists are developing a farm for growing flies on the ISS

Russian researchers intend to experiment with the International Space Station (ISS) to observe fruit flies’ evolutionary development – fruit flies.

With the help of our equipment, it is possible to deliver biological objects (at least several hundred) to the ISS and cultivate them during the flight to control temperature and humidity. The equipment is also equipped with the functions of parameter registration and video recording.

Alexey Logunov, Special Design Bureau at the Institute of Medical and Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences

The initiative was named “Mutagenesis.” A dedicated fly farm is currently under development and is scheduled to be delivered into orbit next year.

According to the scientist, the researchers are now testing and preparing prototypes of the equipment. Logunov says flight samples will be manufactured in December 2021.

The project’s initiators also note that the small size, short life cycle, and ease of cultivation make it possible to use some Drosophila species as exemplary objects for genetic research.

The farm should be delivered to the ISS in 2022.