Scientist voiced an unexpected version of patient zero with HIV

The first case of human infection with HIV was during the First World War, according to Canadian scientist Professor Jacques Pepin from the University of Sherbrooke, Daily Mail reports.

Pepin hypothesized that a person first contracted HIV in 1916 in the south-east of Cameroon, in the Molundu region, and this happened while hunting monkeys.

The scientist suggests that a French, Belgian or British soldier who participated in hostilities against German troops in Cameroon, which was a German colony at that time, became patient zero.

“The soldiers spent three or four months in Molunda before continuing their advance. And the main problem for them was not enemy bullets, but hunger,” Pepin said.

The professor explained that the military quickly ran out of food and had to hunt monkeys and other animals to get their own food.

“My hypothesis is based on the fact that one of the soldiers was infected while hunting. A chimpanzee was killed and injured during cutting, which led to the infection,” the scientist said.

After the war, this soldier returned to Leopoldville (now Kinshasa. – Ed.), Which is in the Belgian Congo (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo. – Ed.), And became a distributor of the disease, which by the beginning of the 50s became about five hundred people, Pepin believes.

The main reason for the spread of HIV infection, the scientist, is sure, then was the reuse of needles in hospitals due to a general shortage of medicines. In 1960, when Congo gained independence, rural settlers flooded into Leopoldville, making it an ideal environment for the virus to spread. The fact is that during this period, there were up to ten men per woman in the city, which led to the spread of prostitution, which caused the sexual transmission of infection.

Pepin notes that from Leopoldville, HIV infection spread throughout the Congo, and then went abroad when a Haitian who visited the country contracted it.