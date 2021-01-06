Schwarzenegger denounced Trump’s attempts to challenge the election

Actor, former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, criticized US President Donald Trump’s attempts to challenge the results of the presidential election, which took place on November 3, 2020.

“There is no doubt who won the presidential election, and the continuation of this absurdity is stupidity, madness, and evil,” Schwarzenegger wrote in a column for the Economist magazine.

He noted that he deeply cares for his country. Schwarzenegger recalled that he is a Republican, and therefore obliged to speak out.

“As an immigrant, as an American and as a Republican, I have an obligation to speak out. I grew up on the ruins of a country that abandoned democracy and faced the consequences of it,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

He also issued a warning to Republicans who intend to support Trump in his decision to challenge the results.

“For those in my party who want to oppose the votes of January 6, I want to say: know that our grandchildren will know your names as the names of the villains who fought against the great experiment of America and the will of the voters. You will have a sad reputation,” he said.

Earlier, a group of Republicans in both houses of Congress set out to challenge the elections’ results when they were approved on January 6, and even in the party itself, there is no consensus on this issue.