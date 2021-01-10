Schwarzenegger called Trump the worst US president in history

The actor stressed that the current head of state tried to organize a coup, convincing people of lies.

American actor of Austrian origin, former California Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, believes that the current American leader Donald Trump will go down in history as the worst US president. The corresponding video message Schwarzenegger published on Sunday on his Twitter.

“President Trump tried to change the results of the election, a fair election. He tried to organize a coup, convincing people of lies,” the actor said. “President Trump has failed as a leader. He will be remembered as the worst president in history,” Schwarzenegger said in a video message lasting more than seven and a half minutes.

The former governor of California appeared in the video sitting at a desk, which lies a sword from the film “Conan the Barbarian” (1982), the main role that brought him fame as a film actor. “Our democracy is like the steel of which this sword is made,” said Schwarzenegger, raising it with both hands and showing it to the audience. “The more it is tempered, the stronger it becomes.”