Satellite Capella Space took ultra-clear photos of the Earth

The Capella Space satellite captured images of the Earth in its first few months in orbit. These are the highest resolution photographs available for commercial sale.

The Capella-2 satellite with radar was launched from the launch pad of the Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle on August 30. Since Capella-2 makes images using radio waves rather than visible light, the spacecraft can peek through clouds or darkness.

“It is very cool and beautiful not to worry about the weather or the time of day, but to shoot the Earth always,” said the founder and CEO of the company Payam Banazade.

San Francisco-based Capella Space has already published several clear views of the Earth, which Capella-2 captured at 2m resolution. However, the 107kg spacecraft is capable of taking even more detailed footage.

The researchers also noted that the current resolution is the highest resolution that can be put up for commercial sale. However, the company may increase its approval to partner with US public corporations.

New photos include a solar farm in China, a solar plant project in the Nevada desert, Axum airport in Ethiopia and agricultural fields in Colorado.