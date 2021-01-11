Sarah Jessica Parker showed the first teaser for the sequel to “Sex and the City”

Fans of the famous TV series about four New York girlfriends are jubilant as the first footage of the upcoming sequel, which HBO Max is working on, has surfaced online. Tonight, the stars of “Sex and the City” – Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Davis – published the project’s first teaser, called And Just Like That.

“I can’t stop thinking … where are they now?” – wrote the performer of the role of Carrie Bradshaw on Instagram. Against the background of shots of ever-bustling New York, the heroine types on the computer: “And so … the story continues.”

Filming for the series should begin in late spring, the creators promise ten half-hour episodes, the date of the premiere of which has not yet been announced. The sequel to Sex and the City will, alas, be without Kim Cattrall: the actress has repeatedly stated that she is not going to return to Samantha Jones’s role. Earlier, she admitted that she was forced to give up family happiness due to filming in a television project.