Sarah Jessica Parker revealed the plot of the sequel to Sex and the City

A few weeks ago, fans of the TV series “Sex and the City” heard the news they never dreamed of. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Davis showed on social networks the new season’s first teaser, which was called And Just Like That and is a sequel to the sitcom. Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall, who has permanently refused to participate in the project, will not appear on the screen.

Fans were worried about this turn of events, but Parker hastened to reassure them that the series’s plot would be already exciting. The actress noted that self-isolation and a pandemic, which influenced many’s fate, will definitely be included in it. “Obviously this will become part of the plot. It will be interesting to explore how our characters have changed after they were obliged to stay at home and not see their friends. Writers have to include this in the episode plan, ” Sarah shared with Vanity Fair.

“Cynthia, Christine and I are excited about the future of our heroines,” Parker continued. – Who are they now in this world? Have they adapted? What role will they play? What do they lack and how do they find their way? Does she look like people who are confused and nervous about what is happening in the world? I’m so curious how the writers will present our characters in today’s changing world. “

The actress noted that her character, Carrie Bradshaw, is likely to rethink her attitude towards fashion, friends and work. She will also take a fresh look at her magazine column and perhaps record podcasts.