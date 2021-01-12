Sarah Jessica Parker commented on Kim Cattrall’s absence from the Sex and the City sequel

The news that the series “Sex and the City” will return to the screens caused two feelings among fans of the show.

Of course, they were delighted with the long-awaited comeback, but they again remembered the conflict between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, who will not be filmed to continue the series. One of Parker’s subscribers drew attention to the fact that in the teaser’s publication for the series, the actress noted her colleagues Cynthia Nixon and Christine Davis, but Cattrall did not mention. Then another fan of Sarah Jessica explained this because the actresses do not love each other.

Parker did not ignore this comment and denied rumours of her feud with Kim.

I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said anything like that. And I never will. Samantha is not part of this story. But she will always be a part of us. It doesn’t matter where we are or what we do, said Parker.

She also supported her other followers, who expressed regret that Cattrall would not appear in the sequel.

We will miss you too. We loved her very much, – wrote Sarah Jessica.

Unlike her colleague, who denies the conflict, Cattrall has spoken openly about Parker’s dislike many times. She stated that she and Parker were never friends and noted that Sarah Jessica should be sympathetic to her refusal to shoot in the show’s continuation.

According to rumours, the reason for the strained relationship between the actresses could be money: allegedly, Cattrall’s fee was significantly lower than that of her colleague, which Kim was extremely unhappy with.

When the picture gained popularity, the heroines changed, became a family. Christine, Cynthia and Sarah Jessica became one team, but Kim has always been separate. And even when Kim received her royalties, she was unhappy with them, because she knew that Sarah Jessica got more. Although I think it didn’t matter to Kim how much he rose, she just wanted to be the main star, – said the insiders.