Sanders wants to turn mittens memes into a fundraiser for charity

The photo of the senator, taken during Biden’s inauguration, became the basis for numerous funny compositions.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who was photographed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden sitting in mittens and with a scowl on his face under a mask, said that he is glad that this photo, which immediately became a meme, will help raise millions of dollars for charity.

The photo became the basis for some funny compositions. They show Sanders touching his mitten to the hand of God in the Sistine Chapel, helping actress Demi Moore sculpt a vase on a potter’s wheel in a scene from the movie “Ghost,” or sitting with Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt, and Joseph Stalin at the Yalta Conference in 1945.

Asked by CNN if he liked the memes, the 79-year-old senator smiled and said he was thrilled that his handmade mittens, blue mask, and angry look could be turned into money for Americans in need

“Here in Vermont, we are not only having fun, but we will also be selling sweaters and T-shirts [with these images] all over the country. All the money raised, I think it will be a couple of million dollars, will go to programs like Food on Wheels, which help provide food for low-income seniors,” Sanders said.

“So it’s not only going to be fun, it’s going to be good,” he added.

A teacher from Vermont, Jen Ellis, wrote on Twitter that she was the one who gave Sanders the mittens she had knitted two years ago.