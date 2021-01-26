Samsung’s next smartwatch will be able to measure blood sugar

The Korean edition of ET News has shared some details about Samsung’s next smartwatch.

According to the source, the manufacturer is going to add a sensor to the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch Active 3 model, which will monitor the level of glucose (sugar) in the blood. It will be beneficial for people who have diabetes.

Such a sensor will be able to obtain indicators in a non-invasive way. That is, you don’t need to take blood to measure your blood sugar. Instead, a dedicated laser will be used. This method is based on Raman spectroscopy. Samsung developed it in collaboration with scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to the leak, the new Galaxy Watch will be released in three versions. They will be presented at the next Unpacked presentation.

By the way, according to ET News, Apple is also planning to add the ability to track sugar levels in the Apple Watch 7, which should debut at the end of the year. Unfortunately, there is no information yet how the technology will work.