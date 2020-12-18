Samsung will unveil new flagship Exynos chip on January 12

Samsung has announced the launch date for its new flagship Exynos processor.

The announcement will take place on January 12. That is, two days before the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, at which the Galaxy S21 flagships and Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones are to be shown.

According to rumors, the new chip will be released under the name Exynos 2100. Like the Snapdragon 888, it will be built using a 5-nanometer process technology. The novelty will receive a Mali-G78 GPU video accelerator and eight cores in a 1 + 3 + 4. The main core will operate at a maximum frequency of 2.91 GHz, productive cores at 2.81 GHz, and energy-efficient ones – 2.21 GHz.

#Exynos_is_back

A whole new Exynos is coming.

January 12th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/d85kT9Xvru — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 18, 2020

According to rumors, the Exynos 2100 will be much more powerful than the current flagship model Exynos 990.