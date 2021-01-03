Samsung will unveil another Galaxy M smartphone next week

On January 14, Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy S21 flagships, but it looks like there will not be the South Korean manufacturer’s first novelties in 2021.

As insider Mukul Sharma writes in social networks, citing his own sources, next week, Samsung should present a new Galaxy M series model in India next week.

[Exclusive] In all likelihood, @SamsungIndia will launch a new M series phone in India next week.

The device will feature a BIG screen as per my source.

Which one could it be? We won't have to wait for too long to find out.

Till then, here's an exclusive poster for you.#MaxUP pic.twitter.com/2Od6etZyRt — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 2, 2021

Unfortunately, neither the exact name of the smartphone nor the date of the official announcement is known. But an insider published an advertising poster that shows the device with a cutout for the front camera and power and volume buttons on the side. And the hashtag #MAXUP most likely indicates a high-capacity battery.

Perhaps we are talking about the Galaxy M12, which has already appeared on the renders and passed certification.