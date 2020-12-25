Samsung will slightly reduce the displays in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to add room for the S Pen

The head of Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young and information about future foldable smartphones Xiaomi also shared details about the new Samsung device.

According to Young, the Korean manufacturer plans to slightly reduce the size of the displays in the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3. The main screen will be 7.55 ″ (instead of 7.59 ″), and the additional screen will be 6.21 ″ (instead of 6.23 ″). The company will do this to add room for the branded S Pen stylus. Yes, unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a stylus in the box.

By the way, Ross Young also said that the new clamshell Galaxy Z Flip, on the contrary, will have a slightly larger screen than the current model (6.7 “instead of 6.67”). Another novelty is attributed to the LTPO-matrix with low power consumption and a sweep frequency of 120 Hz.