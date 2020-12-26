Samsung will shorten the pre-order time for the flagship Galaxy S21

With the release of the Galaxy S21 family’s flagships, Samsung is changing all its usual graphics. So, instead of February, the presentation will take place in mid-January, and the pre-order terms will be subject to adjustments.

According to South Korea sources, Samsung is planning a concise timeframe for collecting pre-orders – from January 15 to 21, just 6 days. In comparison, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 lines have been collecting orders for two weeks this year.

The leaked information only applies to South Korea, although judging by previous generations of Galaxy S, the global availability dates shouldn’t be much different.

At the same time, at the start of sales of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, this will not be reflected in any way: smartphones will appear in stores only on January 29. The reason for the schedule adjustment is not yet clear, but perhaps, pre-orders of new products have not been going on as actively as we would like lately.

We will remind you, the presentation of the Galaxy S21 is scheduled for January 14. On the same day, the Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones and the new color of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch – Rose Gold should also be presented.