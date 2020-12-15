Samsung will release another 4G version of the Galaxy A52 with Qualcomm

We have written more than once that Samsung is working on the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone. As it turned out, the device will also receive a 4G version.

The German edition of GalaxyClub shared the information. Smartphone with model number SM-A525F spotted in Geekbench benchmark database. Unlike the Galaxy A52 5G, the Galaxy A52 4G will not receive a Snapdragon 750G chip but a simpler Snapdragon 720G. This eight-core SoC runs at a maximum clock speed of 2.3 GHz. In addition to the processor, the report also says that the new product will have 8 GB of RAM and the Android 11 operating system out of the box.

The Galaxy A52 4 G’s specifications and appearance will be the same as the 5G version. That is, the device will receive an Infinity-O AMOLED display, a sub-screen scanner, a quad camera, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack.

There is no exact date for the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy A52 yet. Most likely, the smartphone will be presented in the first quarter of 2021.