Samsung will release a new smartphone with a huge battery – 7000 mAh

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has registered a Samsung smartphone with the SM-M62F/DS code designation. GSMArena writes that this is not yet officially announced Galaxy M62 with an impressive battery capacity.

The device will be equipped with a built-in battery for as much as 7000 mAh. The asset will also support 25-watt wired charging via the USB-C port, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The resource writes that the FCC has also registered the device with the designation SM-E625F / DS. It may be offered on the market as the Galaxy F62, but it will be a copy of the M62 for another region.

Earlier, the Geekbench benchmark revealed that the device could be based on the proprietary Exynos 9825 processor, complemented by 6 GB of RAM. The operating system will be Android 11.

The exact date of the presentation of the device or its price is not yet available. But, as a rule, the device of the Galaxy M line belongs to the middle-class devices.