Samsung will present a cheap smartphone Galaxy M02 with Infinity-V display on February 2

Samsung yesterday announced the Galaxy A02 smartphone, and today announced the date of the announcement of another cheap smartphone.

We are talking about the Galaxy M02. The device, according to official posters, will be presented in India on February 2 (Tuesday). The novelty will be equipped with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. Also, the device will receive a plastic case and an energy-intensive 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung has not disclosed other specifications for the Galaxy M02, but rumor has it that the cheap smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of ROM, a dual camera, and a separate slot for two SIMs and a microSD card. For a novelty, they will ask for less than $100.