Samsung will not sell 300 million smartphones in a year for the first time in 9 years

According to a report from South Korea, sales of Samsung smartphones have sagged this year and will be the lowest in 9 years.

According to forecasts, in 2020 Samsung will not be able to sell the usual 300 million gadgets for the company – for the first time in 9 years. Although, in general, the manufacturer did not count on high numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, Samsung confirmed that it had shipped 189 million phones, and this is already a good result against the backdrop of quarantine. The manufacturer is expected to reach 270 million deliveries by the end of the year.

But for next year, the plans are big: the company expects to release 307 million units by expanding the line of 5G smartphones in the middle and low price range and further promoting foldable models.

About 287 million of the planned are smartphones, the rest are ordinary phones. Of those 287 million smartphones, nearly 50 million are likely to be flagship models.